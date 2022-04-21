Solar developer Beijing Energy reported a bumper prediction apparently made by the China Electricity Council, as the developer published its annual figures today.China's national trade body for electricity has predicted the nation will install 90 GW of solar this year, according to developer Beijing Energy International. The state-owned solar project company reported the bullish prediction reportedly made by the China Electricity Council as the developer surveyed market prospects in its annual report for 2021, published on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today. Beijing Energy, formerly Panda Green, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...