Sugarlands Distilling Company: Sugarlands Announces Strategic Partnership with Boston Red Sox

Award-winning moonshine, new canned cocktail available at Fenway Park this season

GATLINBURG, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Sugarlands Distilling Co., an award-winning craft distillery, along with the nine-time World Champion Boston Red Sox today announced a multi-year strategic partnership. As part of the deal, Sugarlands becomes a "Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox" and will also produce a ready-to-drink (RTD) co-branded iced tea lemonade moonshine canned cocktail, unique to the New England market.

Sugarlands Iced Tea Lemonade Moonshine Cocktail is a crisp, refreshing RTD cocktail bearing the Red Sox iconic logo. Made from a blend of iced tea, lemonade and Sugarlands' award-winning, signature moonshine, the Iced Tea Lemonade RTD boasts flavors of lemon, black sassafras and cane sugar. This new Iced Tea Lemonade RTD will be available at Fenway Park and various retailers throughout New England.

"The Red Sox are one of the most iconic and recognizable names in all of professional sports and we're thrilled to welcome them to the Sugarlands family," said Ned Vickers, president and founder of Sugarlands Distilling Company.

"At Fenway Park, our goal is to deliver a variety of beverage options to our fans to ensure everyone can find something that appeals to them," said Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson. "We are excited to work with Sugarlands and introduce their ready-to-drink cocktail to Red Sox fans this season."

In addition to the Red Sox, Sugarlands has strategic partnerships with the Atlanta Braves, Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, New Orleans Saints, Grammy-nominated country superstar Cole Swindell, platinum-selling recording artist O.A.R., Major League Bow Hunting, New Orleans Saints, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and multiple Speedway Motorsports properties. Sugarlands recently launched High Rock vodka in collaboration with brand co-owners Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy Earnhardt.

"As a Boston native, I'm well-acquainted with the significance of the Red Sox brand and the passion it evokes not only in New England but also worldwide," said Sugarlands Chief Revenue Officer Patrick Sullivan. "This partnership will closely align Sugarlands with one of the most dedicated fanbases on the planet and bring incredible value to our distribution partners in the northeast."

Founded in 2014, Sugarlands Distilling Company produces a full line of craft moonshines and sippin' creams with flavors like Dynamite Cinnamon, American Peach, Dark Chocolate Coffee and Butter Pecan. Sugarlands also produces Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey, which won Best Whiskey in the 2019 American Craft Spirits Association Awards.

About Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Sugarlands Distilling Company is a craft distillery located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Producers of award-winning moonshine, rum, cream liqueurs and rye whiskey, Sugarland spirits are distributed in 40 states and made available for home delivery via Reserve Bar. Sugarlands hand-crafted cocktails can be sipped on in restaurants, bars, and festivals across the country, as well as on the Back Porch located at the downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee distillery.

The Sugarlands distillery welcomes more than one million guests each year and is rated as TripAdvisor's number 1 thing to do in Gatlinburg as well as the world's top-rated distillery experience. A proud supporter of the community, Sugarlands Distilling Company has donated over $675,000 to nonprofits across the country through their giveback program, MoonShare.

For more information, please visit www.sugarlands.com and follow Sugarlands on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @SugarlandsShine.

Media Contacts:

Sammy Eanes

Sugarlands Distilling Co.

pr@sugarlands.com

540-525-0864

SOURCE: Sugarlands Distilling Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698223/Sugarlands-Announces-Strategic-Partnership-with-Boston-Red-Sox