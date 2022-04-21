Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2022) - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) ("IZ" or the "Company"), creating innovative, environmentally friendly products and solutions utilizing zeolite minerals for the agricultural, industrial and consumer markets, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General & Special Meeting of shareholders which was held virtually on April 14, 2022 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, all five director nominees listed in the Company's information circular, dated February 28, 2022, were elected as directors of the Company - Raymon Paquette, CEO and Director (96.9% for), Mark Pearlman, President, COO and Director (96.2% for), Stephen Coates (97.1% for), Ron Schneider (98% for) and Dave Kepkay (98% for).

In addition, at the meeting shareholders approved fixing the number of directors at five, the appointment of Clearhouse LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and approval of the Company's rolling stock option plan.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite's mission is to produce a line of high-value top-tier performance natural zeolite products and solutions. We believe that real change comes from the ground up. Our focused aim is to utilize the naturally occurring zeolite mineral to innovate commercial agriculture, industry and consumer practices that outperform their competition, and are better for the environment and world populations. Our purpose driven zeolite solutions represent a new era of earth conscious environmental science that will relentlessly seek to transform agriculture, industry, and households to safer, sustainable, superior means of operation.

