Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Endspurt zur TAAT Global-Übernahme von HLND - Kennzahl 5.000!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C8HR ISIN: CA9872111096 Ticker-Symbol: H49 
Stuttgart
19.04.22
12:53 Uhr
0,191 Euro
+0,052
+37,41 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LITHIUM ONE METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LITHIUM ONE METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AXCAP VENTURES
AXCAP VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXCAP VENTURES INC0,0700,00 %
LITHIUM ONE METALS INC0,191+37,41 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.