Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA9872111096 Lithium One Metals Inc. 21.04.2022 CA5368071000 Lithium One Metals Inc. 22.04.2022 Tausch 1:1

CA64113C2022 Axcap Ventures Inc. 21.04.2022 CA05455X1069 Axcap Ventures Inc. 22.04.2022 Tausch 1:1

