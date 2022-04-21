Skin and Laser Dermatology Center: Dr. Amir Bajoghli Receives Top Doctor Award 2022 in Dermatology by Northern Virginia Magazine

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Dr. Bajoghli of the Skin and Laser Surgery Center has been awarded the Top Doctor in Dermatology and MOHS Surgery for 2022, by Northern Virginia Magazine . Dr. Amir Bajoghli would like to thank Northern Virginia Magazine for this honor, which he has earned for the past two decades.

This award is given to physicians and surgeons in Northern Virginia as an Official Recognition of Continued Commitment to Providing Nothing Short of Excellence.

The Northern Virginia Magazine compiles the annual " Top Doctoboard-certifiers " list based on peer and panel recommendations. Nominations of doctors are based on internal evaluations, patient reviews, peer recognition, and an evaluation of the quality of care provided by the doctor.

Given the number of competing physicians in the Northern Virginia area, being placed on this prestigious list reflects Dr. Amir Bajoghli's deep commitment to putting patients at the center of care.

Dr. Bajoghli has been active in the field of dermatology, Mohs micrographic surgery, and cosmetic services for over twenty years. He regularly presents lectures to other physicians regionally and internationally, and teaches medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University School of Medicine.

Dr. Amir Bajoghl i has been named Top Dermatologist and MOHS Surgeon in the Washington area by both the Washingtonian and Northern Virginia magazines in the past.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli can be reached at either of his Virginia offices:

McLean:

1359 Beverly Rd., 2nd Floor

McLean, VA 22101

(703) 893-1114

Woodbridge:

2200 Opitz Blvd., Suite 100

Woodbridge, VA 22191

(703) 492-4140

