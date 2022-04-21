Also recognized as a 2021 Customers' Choice for Application Security Testing

Veracode, a leading global provider of application security testing (AST) solutions, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader for the ninth consecutive time in the 2022 Gartner Inc. Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing1. The company is the only vendor recognized as a Leader every single year since the report was first published.

"Since Veracode launched in 2006, we have played a significant role in shaping the application security market," said Sam King, Chief Executive Officer at Veracode. "To be recognized as a Leader every single year, in our opinion, is a validation of our rich heritage, continued innovation, and strong vision for the future of software security and development. With cybersecurity taking center stage for enterprises across all industries, we're proud to be a trusted partner for our customers, enabling them to bring development and security teams together to build and deliver secure software at the speed that business demands."

According to Gartner, Veracode is recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute in the AST market. The company has also been identified in Gartner Peer Insights as a Customers' Choice for Application Security Testing2, which is based on feedback and ratings from independent customer reviews.

Brian Roche, Chief Product Officer at Veracode, said, "The rapid acceleration of digital transformation, combined with increased software supply chain complexity and new cybersecurity regulations, means software security has never been more vital. Over the past year, we have focused heavily on geographical expansion with our European Region instance, and delivered new technologies, such as API Scanning, that address some of our customers' biggest pain points. Our own platform evolution initiatives give us a deep understanding and appreciation for the challenges many of our customers face in their own digital transformation journeys, improving our capacity to function as a trusted advisor."

Veracode's comprehensive platform offers multiple testing types and integrates into popular development tools through a frictionless interface, providing a 360-degree view of application security posture. The company credits its position in the report to a laser focus on the transformation of its platform, launch of API Scanning, authentication management in dynamic analysis, and its static analysis and software composition analysis (SCA) capabilities Veracode's SCA product uses natural language processing and machine learning to accurately identify vulnerabilities from multiple sources in open-source libraries. Through this proprietary process, the Veracode solution has identified hundreds of previously undetected vulnerabilities in open-source libraries in the last year alone.

In 2021, Veracode launched the Veracode European Region instance to support EU data residency requirements. The underlying platform has been leveraged to underpin Veracode's much-anticipated FedRAMP instance, which will be introduced in the coming months.

"It's a truly exciting time for Veracode. We have just announced a significant growth investment from TA Associates with a $2.5 billion valuation-a major milestone in our 16-year history-and look forward to a year of continued innovation and accelerating growth. We remain tirelessly committed to our mission of securing the software that powers our customers' businesses, and our continued position as a Leader is, in our opinion, a testament to the passion and dedication of our team around the world," King added.

