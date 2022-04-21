Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris ALDVI -FR0013296746) (Paris:ALDVI), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative treatments for those suffering from rare renal diseases, today announces the appointment of Philippe BOUCHERON as Chairman of the Board of Directors following the next Annual General Meeting to be held on June 9, 2022. This appointment follows David Horn SOLOMON's decision not to seek the renewal of his term as director, entailing therefore the termination of his duties as Chairman of the Board of Directors from that same date.

Philippe BOUCHERON has nearly thirty years of experience in life sciences investments. Since 2013, he has been Deputy Director of Investments in Life Sciences at Bpifrance and sits on its Innovation Investment Committee. Previously, in 2000, Philippe co-founded the Bioam funds dedicated to early-stage investments in the life sciences, which, through successive mergers, led to the creation of Bpifrance. Philippe has been on the Advicenne Board of Directors since 2011. He also sits on the boards of Ademtech, GamaMabs, NH Theraguix, Limflow and CorWave.

Philippe BOUCHERON pays tribute to David Horn Solomon: "On behalf of all the members of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank David for the work accomplished during his term. During these three years Advicenne has become a commercial company thanks to the registration of Sibnayal in Europe and is now positioned on a growth trajectory with the establishment of the management team that will make the success of tomorrow."

David Horn Solomon remains Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors until the next General Meeting of Shareholders on June 9, 2022.

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext: ALDVI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product SibnayalTM (ADV 7103) has received its Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis in EU and the UK. ADV 7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US and in Canada. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017, has now been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since its transfer on March 30, 2022. For additional information see: https://advicenne.com/.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Advicenne group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Advicenne considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2020 universal registration document filed with the French Financial market authority on December 6, 2021 under number D.21-0962 (a copy of which is available on www.advicenne.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Advicenne operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Advicenne or not currently considered material by Advicenne. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of Advicenne to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Advicenne expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

