Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Endspurt zur TAAT Global-Übernahme von HLND - Kennzahl 5.000!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Lang & Schwarz
21.04.22
22:58 Uhr
15,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,50015,50022:59
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
21.04.2022 | 19:04
377 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

MMC Norilsk Nickel: UPDATE FOR HOLDERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS

DJ MMC Norilsk Nickel: UPDATE FOR HOLDERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: UPDATE FOR HOLDERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS 21-Apr-2022 / 19:31 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

UPDATE FOR HOLDERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS

Moscow, April 21, 2022 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, notifies its American depositary receipt ("ADR") holders that on April 16, 2022, Federal Law No. 114-FZ "On Amendments to the Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation" (the "Law") was officially published. The Law requires Russian issuers to terminate their depositary receipts programs. The relevant provisions of the Law will enter into force on April 27, 2022.

From April 27, 2022, Nornickel's shares underlying ADRs will become non-voting, and dividends will not be paid on shares underlying ADRs. Following the withdrawal of underlying shares, ADR holders who hold ADRs as of April 27, 2022 may be able to claim unpaid dividends under the procedure set forth in the Russian Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies for unclaimed dividends.

The record date for the surrender of depositary receipts is April 27, 2022. ADR holders should not enter into any transactions involving, or otherwise transfer, their ADRs on or after April 27, 2022 as the purchasers or transferees of such ADRs will not be able to receive any entitlement to the underlying shares.

The Law provides that Russian issuers must initiate the termination of their deposit agreements not later than five business days from April 27, 2022 unless they apply for a permission to retain their depositary receipts programs. Nornickel is evaluating its options with respect to its ADR program. There is no assurance that if Nornickel applies for the permission, such application, if made, will be successful.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges.

Media Relations: Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     MNOD 
LEI Code:   253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.: 156837 
EQS News ID:  1332447 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1332447&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2022 12:31 ET (16:31 GMT)

NORILSK NICKEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.