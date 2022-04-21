Marvel Discovery Corp.: Marvel Announces $400,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise a total of $400,000 by issuing 1,470,588 Flow-Through Units (the "FT") and issuing 1,034,483 Non Flow-Through Units (the "NFT").

Each FT unit priced at $0.17 per unit will consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date. The shares and warrants are subject to a four-month hold (as per TSX Venture Exchange policy).

Each NFT unit priced at $0.145 per unit will consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant; each warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date. The shares and warrants are subject to a four-month hold (as per TSX Venture Exchange policy).

The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Company's British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland projects.

A Finders' fees may be paid in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering. Completion of the Offering, and payment of the Finders' fee are subject to the approval of the Exchange.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects )

) Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect )

) Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect )

) Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect )

) Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

