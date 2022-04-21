- (PLX AI) - Q1 revenue USD 4,308 million vs. estimate USD 4,240 million
- • Q1 net income USD 18 million
- • Q1 adjusted net income USD 327 million vs. estimate USD 263 million
- • Q1 EPS USD 0.08
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.37 vs. estimate USD 1.11
- • CEO says record sales during the quarter despite ongoing supply chain disruptions along with the initial impacts of geopolitical issues in Europe and increasing COVID-19 restrictions in China
- • Organic growth 7%
- • Prices up 12% over Q1 2020
