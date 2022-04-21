BV Financial, Inc.: BV Financial Inc. Announces Financial Results

EDGEMERE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank, today reported net income of $2.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to net income of $2.7 million or $0.38 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
In the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company recognized $0.6 million in other income upon the pay-off of a customer's loan relationship, $0.3 million in a gain on bargain purchase related to the merger with North Arundel Savings Bank (NASB) as well as $0.3 million in expenses related to the systems conversion of NASB. In the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company recognized $0.3 million in additional insurance proceeds, a $0.2 million reduction in interest on borrowed money from the accretion of the fair market value adjustment on the pay-off of subordinated debt assumed in the 2020 acquisition of Delmarva Bancshares and deferred $0.7 million in compensation expense tied to the second round of SBA PPP funding in the quarter. This deferred compensation is being amortized against interest income as the PPP loan population pays down.
Non-performing assets increased to $5.8 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, the loan loss allowance was $2.9 million, which represented 0.45% of total loans and 76.6% of non-performing loans compared to $2.7 million at December 31, 2021, which represented 0.45% of total loans and 111.3% of non-performing loans. In addition, at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Bank had credit impairment allowances on acquired loans of $4.6 million and $4.5 million, respectively, that is not included in the loan loss allowance. The credit impairment allowances were established for loans acquired in the mergers with Vigilant Savings Bank in 2013, Kopernik Bank in 2019, MB Bancorp, Inc. and Delmarva Bancshares in 2020 and NASB in 2022. At March 31, 2022, these acquired loans totaled $290.4 million or 45.4 % of the portfolio.
As of March 31, 2022, BV Financial, Inc. had assets of $857.1 million, net loans of $632.7 million, deposits of $709.6 million and total stockholders' equity of $89.4 million compared to $815.1 million, $584.4 million, $680.0 million and $83.4 million at December 31, 2021.
BayVanguard Bank's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was approximately 12.19% at March 31, 2022 compared to 11.79% at December 31, 2021. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.
As previously disclosed, in January 2022, BayVanguard Bank acquired NASB. At closing, NASB had approximately $35.3 million in loans and $40.3 million in deposits. As part of this transaction, BV Financial, Inc. issued 251,004 shares of common stock to Bay-vanguard Mutual Holding Company.
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.
About BV Financial, Inc.
BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Edgemere, Maryland with seventeen other branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.
Consolidated Statement of Condition
Unaudited
|3/31/22
|12/31/21
ASSETS
Cash
|12,934
|8,484
Interest bearing deposits in other banks
|84,292
|102,456
|97,226
|110,940
Time Deposits in Other Banks
|992
|250
Investment AFS
|39,182
|37,793
Investment HTM
|7,566
|4,059
Equity Securities
|244
|-
Loans
|632,705
|584,438
Loans Held For sale
|-
|-
Repossessed Assets
|1,987
|1,987
Premises and Equipment
|16,175
|15,050
FHLB of Atlanta Stock
|489
|404
Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance
|26,059
|25,966
Accrued Interest Receivable
|2,769
|2,583
Goodwill
|14,420
|14,420
Other Intangible Assets
|1,333
|1,293
Deferred Tax Asset
|8,433
|8,322
Other Assets
|7,471
|7,625
Total Assets
|$
|857,051
|$
|815,130
LIABILITIES
Deposits - non interest bearing
|167,171
|175,019
Deposits - interest bearing
|542,452
|505,006
Total Deposits
|709,623
|680,025
Borrowed Money
|36,881
|36,828
Official Checks
|7,256
|2,417
Advanced Payments By Borrowers
|4,978
|4,514
Other Liabilities
|8,932
|7,900
Total Liabilities
|767,670
|731,684
EQUITY
Common Stock at par
|74
|71
Common Stock in excess of par
|9,421
|9,383
Retained Earnings
|81,005
|74,088
Net Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities
|(1,119
|)
|(96
|)
Total Equity
|89,381
|83,446
Total Liabilites and Equity
|$
|857,051
|$
|815,130
BV Financial & Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Income
|3/31/22
|3/31/21
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
|$
|7,202
|$
|7,197
Investment Securities
|172
|118
Other Interest Income
|39
|28
Total Interest Income
|7,413
|7,343
Interest on Deposits
|367
|580
Interest on Borrowed Money
|503
|317
Total Interest Expense
|870
|897
Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss
|6,543
|6,446
Provision for Loan Losses
|177
|90
Net Interest Income
|6,366
|6,356
Debit Card Income
|182
|189
Service Fees On Deposits
|113
|117
Income from Life Insurance
|93
|348
Gain (loss) on repossessed assets
|-
|12
Gain on sale of Loans
|-
|14
Gain on Bargain Purchase
|330
|-
Other Income
|770
|79
Total Other Income
|1,488
|759
Compensation
|2,402
|1,539
Occupancy
|464
|392
Data Processing
|365
|617
Advertising
|5
|5
Professional fees
|175
|103
Equipment
|112
|143
Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs
|10
|6
Amortization of intangible assets
|45
|45
FDIC insurance premiums
|53
|36
Other
|727
|468
Total Non-Interest Expense
|4,358
|3,354
Net Income Before Tax
|3,496
|3,761
Provision for Income Tax
|1,078
|1,078
Net Income
|$
|2,418
|$
|2,683
Basic Earnings per share
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.38
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.38
CONTACT:
Michael J. Dee
Chief Financial Officer
(410) 477-5000
SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698398/BV-Financial-Inc-Announces-Financial-Results