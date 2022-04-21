Professional Holding Corp. and Professional Bank Welcome Joseph Willett to their Boards of Directors

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Professional Holding Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:PFHD), the parent company of Professional Bank (the "Bank"), today reported that Joseph Willett has been appointed to the Boards of Directors of both the Company and the Bank. Mr. Willett will also serve as the Chairman of the Audit Committee of both Boards.

Mr. Willett has over 25 years of experience in financial and executive management. He is the former Chief Operating Officer of Merrill Lynch Europe, Middle East & Africa, responsible for the firm's business activities in those regions, including private client, institutional investor, investment banking, securities trading, and asset management. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc., responsible for the company's audit, controller, tax, credit, investor relations, and treasury functions. Prior to joining Merrill Lynch, Mr. Willett served six years with Chase Manhattan Bank, where he was Vice President of the Chase Financial Policy Division. Since 2002, he has served as a Director of the Marsico Investment Fund and Chair of its Audit Committee.

Commenting on Mr. Willett's appointment, Herbert Martens, non-executive Chairman of the Boards of the Company, and the Bank, noted, "Joe Willett has a strong background in financial services and public companies. We look forward to his immediate participation, not only on our Boards, but also as the Chairman of our Audit Committees."

Mr. Willett said, "I'm pleased to be joining the Directors at Professional, a well-capitalized, growing financial institution with exciting prospects."

About Professional Bank and Professional Holding Corp.

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank established in 2008 and based in Coral Gables, Florida. Professional Bank focuses on providing creative, relationship-driven commercial banking products and services designed to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and operators of these businesses, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Professional Bank currently operates its Florida network through nine branch locations and two LPOs in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, Palm Beach, Duval (Jacksonville), Hillsborough and Pinellas (Tampa Bay) counties. It also has a Digital Innovation Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a LPO in Bedford, New Hampshire that specializes in search fund lending. For more information, visit www.myprobank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

