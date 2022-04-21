From April 5 to 7, Peru was represented in Berlin at the latest edition of Fruit Logistica 2022, the world's leading fresh fruit and vegetable fair, reports the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ).

From April 5 to 7, Peru was represented in Berlin at the latest edition of Fruit Logistica 2022, the world's leading fresh fruit and vegetable fair, with the aim of positioning the Peruvian exportable supply in the European market, thus contributing to the sustainable and decentralized development of the country. (Photo: PROMPERÚ)

"This time around, Peru's business objective at Fruit Logistica will be to achieve 200 million USD in prospective business for the next 12 months and to generate 6,000 business contacts with the Peruvian delegation, in addition to consolidating a diversified and quality exportable supply," stated the executive president of PROMPERÚ, Amora Carbajal.

"The sustainability of the Peruvian exportable supply will be a differentiating element at the fair. This is a focus that has been developing within our society and within the business models of Peruvian agro-export companies, improving their competitiveness and reducing environmental impacts through responsible water management, efficient carbon footprint management and fair trade strategies," said the head of PROMPERÚ.

Fruit Logistica 2022 made it possible to consolidate the position of the Super Food Peru, Pisco, Spirit of Peru and Cafés del Perú brands. The commercial promotion campaign included activations and sampling of exotic fruits and specialty coffees in the national pavilion, in addition to pisco tastings, and typical regional dances.

The delegation led by PROMPERÚ was made up of the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation (MIDAGRI), Sierra and Selva Exportadora, Agro Ideas, the Embassy of Peru in Germany, directors of unions and the Association of Agricultural Producer Unions of Peru (AGAP).

Exports

Peruvian food sector exports to the European Union in 2021 reached 3,432 billion USD, growing by more than 13%. The main exports include fresh and dried avocados (604 million USD +32.3%), unroasted coffee (422 million USD +23.9%), fresh blueberries (360 million USD +7.0%), fresh grapes (306 million USD +28.3%), fresh mangoes (175 million USD +0.7%), among other products.

In addition, foreign sales of fruit and vegetables amounted to 2,103 billion USD in this same period, with a growth of more than 17%, due to the notable performance of the Netherlands (1,132 billion USD +19.6%), the United Kingdom (346 million USD +9.4%), Spain (324 million USD +22.5%) and Germany (56 million USD +24.5%). These markets make up 95% of the value exported to the European Union.

