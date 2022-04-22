Anzeige
Freitag, 22.04.2022
Endspurt zur TAAT Global-Übernahme von HLND - Kennzahl 5.000!
WKN: 853289 ISIN: NL0000289213 
22.04.2022 | 07:05
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading Update Q1 2022

  • Outlook for FY22 direct result per share (DRPS) raised to € 1.55 - 1.65 (previously € 1.50 - 1.60)
  • Visitors +40% compared with Q1 2021, yet slightly below 2019 levels
  • Full Service Center transformations progressing as scheduled
  • Limited risk cost increases for running transformation projects; prudent approach for new capital expenditure commitments

  • Trading Update Q1 2022 Wereldhave N.V. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/53c120af-902c-4697-8c83-19cf7a287407)

