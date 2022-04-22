Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading Update Q1 2022

- Outlook for FY22 direct result per share (DRPS) raised to € 1.55 - 1.65 (previously € 1.50 - 1.60)
- Visitors +40% compared with Q1 2021, yet slightly below 2019 levels
- Full Service Center transformations progressing as scheduled
- Limited risk cost increases for running transformation projects; prudent approach for new capital expenditure commitments
Attachment
- Trading Update Q1 2022 Wereldhave N.V. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/53c120af-902c-4697-8c83-19cf7a287407)
WERELDHAVE NV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de