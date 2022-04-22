Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai Motor Drives Global Art Patronage in partnership with Korean Pavilion of the 59th La Biennale di Venezia

Hyundai Motor to support Korean Pavilion of the 59th La Biennale di Venezia, the prestigious international art exhibitions following a year-long delay due to the pandemic

This year, the Korean Pavilion to feature works by artist Yunchul Kim , who previously participated in the Hyundai x Elektra: METAMORPHOSIS in 2020

, who previously participated in the in 2020 The Gyre exhibition is the latest example of the company's continuing patronage of arts and culture that provides unique experiences to people around the globe

SEOUL, South Korea and VENICE, Italy, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company returns to the 59th La Biennale di Venezia ('Venice Biennale'), from April 23 to November 27, 2022, following a year-long delay, to support the Gyre exhibition at the Korea Pavilion at Giardini di Castello in Venice, Italy.

As the main sponsor of the Korean Pavilion at La Biennale di Venezia since 2015, Hyundai Motor has reaffirmed its longstanding support for the contemporary arts and culture with its fourth consecutive exhibition sponsorship, following shows in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

This is the first Venice Biennale to open in three years due to the pandemic. Titled 'The Milk of Dreams' ('Il latte dei sogni'), this year's biennale focuses on three themes: the representation of bodies and their metamorphoses, the relationship between individuals and technologies, and the connection between bodies and the Earth.

The Korean Pavilion's Gyre exhibition, commissioned by Arts Council of Korea and curated by Young-chul Lee, presents a series of interconnected and large-scale installations by artist Yunchul Kim, that will invite visitors into an alternative universe wherein objects, beings and nature coexist. The artist previously participated in the Hyundai x Elektra: METAMORPHOSIS exhibition held at Hyundai Motor Studio Seoul in 2020.

"As a global society, one of the things we've missed the most during the pandemic is the joy of sharing cultural experiences, like this captivating and thought-provoking exhibition," said Thomas Schemera, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division of Hyundai Motor Company. "Through this partnership and others like it, Hyundai Motor will continue to support the creative experiment of arts and technology to provide unique experiences that help bring humanity together."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1801626/Photo_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1801627/Photo_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761625/Hyundai_Motor_Group_Logo.jpg