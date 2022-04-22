Anzeige
Freitag, 22.04.2022
Endspurt zur TAAT Global-Übernahme von HLND - Kennzahl 5.000!
WKN: 602290 ISIN: FI0009008270 Ticker-Symbol: XXH 
Frankfurt
22.04.22
08:04 Uhr
2,560 Euro
+0,010
+0,39 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
SSH Communications Security Corporation: INVITATION TO A CONFERENCE CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S BUSINESS REVIEW, JANUARY 1 - MARCH 31, 2022 (Q1)

INVITATION TO A CONFERENCE CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S BUSINESS REVIEW, JANUARY 1 - MARCH 31, 2022 (Q1)


SSH Communications Security's Business Review January 1 - March 31, 2022 (Q1), will be published on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at approximately 09.00 EET.


A conference call for media, investors, and analysts will be held at 10.00 EET on the same day.

The Business Review will be presented by SSH CEO Dr. Teemu Tunkelo and CFO Niklas Nordström.

The presentation materials) after the conference call.


Time: April 28, 2022, at 10.00-11.00 EET

Place: Video call


To join the call, please register no later than Tuesday, April 26 at 16.00 EET by sending an email to eemil.friman@ssh.com.

The conference call details will be sent to registered participants during the afternoon of April 27.


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION


Niklas Nordström
CFO


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.