Spiritfilled Ltd: DOUBLE AWARD WINNER: SPIRITFILLED, MYTHICAL BEASTS GLENROTHES 15 YEAR OLD SINGLE MALT WHISKY

LONDON, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiritfilled, the expert whisky cask broker, launched its own series of independent bottlings in July 2021 and has already made a significant impact to the industry with its award-winning new expressions.

'Mythical Beasts' is Spiritfilled bottle brand, garnering critical acclaim with its highly accomplished single malt whiskies.

Spiritfilled will launch 8 new single malt expressions in the next 12 months, as well as an exciting new blend which will be co-created with the Spiritfilled whisky community.

Mythical Beasts Glenrothes Nyami, Nyami 15 year old is a stunning single malt from the heart of Speyside. This Scotch has been maturing in the same cask since its filling: a first fill sherry butt. As well as creating a wonderful golden colour, the sherry influence has also created a very special flavour - enhanced by the traditional Glenrothes profile. With a limited number of 588 bottles from this cask at 55% ABV, it's a beautiful addition to the collection.

AWARDS NEWS- DOUBLE AWARD WINNER, THE GLENROTHES 15-YEAR-OLD

The DB & SB- Spring 2022 Award- Gold, Scotch Whisky, Single Malt

The second of the Spirits Business annual blind tasting competition saw the Glenrothes 15 year old win its second award- storming ahead of the competition and being highlighted by the Judges as 'best in class'.

Emilia Wrelton, whisky single malt panel judge highlighted that Glenrothes 15 year old was the standout liquid in the category saying "it was distinguished among the others; it had a very good profile- treacle-like and woody"

IWSC Awards- March 2022- Silver Winner- Scotch Whisky, Single Malt

The IWSC sets the International benchmark for drink quality. Their judges comprise of global experts within the business such as buyers, producers, distillers, sommeliers, and influencers. They judge wines and spirits throughout the year.

The Glenrothes 15 year old was awarded a Silver with 92/100 for its elegant nose and superb palate.

Tasting notes for each expression are written by Ian Wisniewski, Spirits Writer and Broadcaster.

TASTING NOTES

Nyami Nyami Glenrothes 15-Year-Old

THE SPIRIT BUSINESS, GOLD AWARD

IWSC SILVER AWARD

Nose: Rich apricot and orange marmalade extend with Brazil nuts. Then vanilla and lemon meringue appear, with a burst of maltiness and oak providing a spine.

Palate: Soft, rich mouthfeel. Concentrated flavours embrace each other, apricots, apricot jam, juicy lemon freshness and indulgent orange marmalade. Gingerbread emerges and maltiness grows backed up by oak and underlying toasted notes, with a luscious finale of fruit compote and nutmeg.

Finish: Tangy dryness grows with malty, oak notes, culminating in orange marmalade underlined by dryness.

