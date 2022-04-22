Mexico City, Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2022) - Strawberry Sweeps, a social crypto casino-style gaming platform has officially gone live via soft launch. The sweepstake and crypto casino slot games are available for users to play using in-game strawberry currency, with winnings on the sweepstakes then redeemable in popular stablecoins and cryptocurrencies.

The soft launch rollout also sees Strawberry begin its blockchain gaming partnership with the Ruby Play Network, with Strawberry Sweeps users being rewarded in $RUBY for purchases spent on strawberry packs, and their play time.





Strawberry launches crypto casino and partnership with the Ruby Play Network

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8342/121341_8193229c64fffaa8_001full.jpg

What is Strawberry Sweeps?

The crypto-based sweepstakes platform provides users with an array of vegas-style slot games including featured game Pot of Gold, a leprechaun-cat themed user interface and a max win of up to 150x the original spin. Strawberry currency is used to play the sweepstakes games, with users then provided the ability to convert their winnings into Bitcoin, Ethereum or USDT.

A lot of the games seen within Strawberry Sweeps take existing online gaming concepts and marry them up with the blockchain - allowing for interoperability amongst different blockchains for users to redeem their sweepstakes winnings. The rollout for the app will be live within soft launch regions, with further games including Buffalo Wild, Pool Party Ducky, Prosperity Spin, Gem Booster And Aces High Stud - all being available to eligible soft launch users.

New User Welcome Promo

In line with the launch of Strawberry Sweeps, a new user welcome promo has been launched to provide bonuses and free spins to Ruby Play Network users. Any Ruby Play Network holder that signs up to the platform is given a welcome bonus, with no purchase required, between 5-10 strawberries.

Welcome bonuses aren't just limited to $RUBY token holders, with a 100% matched Strawberry pack spend bonus on a users' first purchase also being made available. Players of Strawberry Sweeps then receive blockchain rewards in $RUBY for their play time.

Strawberry Sweeps International Beta

Strawberry will soon be rolled out to additional international markets, subject to local regulation and compliance. The blockchain gaming partnership with the Ruby Play Network is now in fruition, and $RUBY token rewards for Strawberry platform users are now enabled.

"The team at Strawberry Sweeps are confident and excited about the partnership with a company like the Ruby Play Network, we share the same vision in mass crypto adoption and the reward in building a product people will love."

Julian Brown - Partner - Strawberry Sweeps

In addition to the gaming partnership, Strawberry Sweeps provides $RUBY liquidity to a variety of decentralized markets including ApeSwap and PancakeSwap.

Further social crypto casino games are due to be pushed out according to sources, as the platform looks to increase to its dozen of currently existing games. The sweepstakes platform is set for expansion in the not too distant future, in terms of gaming options and requirements for $RUBY tokens.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RubyPlayNetwork

Telegram: https://t.me/RPNDiscuss_Public

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/dr3tntuwNh

Media Contact:



Liam Quinlan-Stamp

info@coinpresso.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121341