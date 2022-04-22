Aker ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2022

OSLO, Norway, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aker ASA was held today as a digital meeting with online participation.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the Annual General Meeting that was published on Oslo Stock Exchange on 30 March 2022.

It was resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 14.50 per share for 2021. The dividend is payable to shareholders holding shares in the Company as per 22 April 2022. The shares will be traded ex-dividend on Oslo Stock Exchange from and including 25 April 2022. The dividend will be paid on or about 3 May 2022. The General Meeting authorized Aker ASA's Board of Directors to adopt an additional dividend during 2022 based on the 2021 accounts.

The General Meeting elected two shareholder-appointed directors to the board. Kjell Inge Røkke was re-elected as chair of the board for a period of two years and Kristin Krohn Devold was re-elected as director for a period of one year.

The Board of Directors consists of:

Kjell Inge Røkke (chair of the board)

Frank Ove Reite (deputy chair)

(deputy chair) Karen Simon (director)

(director) Kristin Krohn Devold (director)

(director) Atle Tranøy (director, employee-elected)

Arnfinn Stensø (director, employee-elected)

Sofie Valdersnes (director, employee-elected)

The complete minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.akerasa.com.

