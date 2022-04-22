US scientists have utilized a nanochannels device to cool down the operating temperature of a commercial PV module and have found that the proposed technique is able to improve power yield by up to 32.8%. Spray droplets are dispersed over the nanochannels device in order to eliminate the need for a continuous supply of a coolant.Researchers from Siracuse University in the United States have developed a solar module cooling technique based on spray-cooling heat flux dissipation on porous nanochannels. The nanochannels device was attached to the entire surface of the rear side of a monocrystalline ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...