Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE LEADDESK OYJ'S SHARE ENDS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 22 APRIL 2022 SHARES LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE LEADDESK OYJ'S SHARE ENDS The liquidity provision in accordance with the LP agreement between LeadDesk Oyj and Lago Kapital Oy for the share of LeadDesk Oyj will end on 24 April, 2022. Company name: LeadDesk Oyj --------------------------- Trading code: LEADD --------------------------- Issuer code: LEADD --------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000364120 --------------------------- Orderbook id: 168114 --------------------------- Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy Provision ends: 24 April, 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services