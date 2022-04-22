Anzeige
Freitag, 22.04.2022
Countdown! Signifikante Entwicklung "ante portas!"
22.04.2022 | 12:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE LEADDESK OYJ'S SHARE ENDS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 22 APRIL 2022 SHARES

LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE LEADDESK OYJ'S SHARE ENDS

The liquidity provision in accordance with the LP agreement between LeadDesk
Oyj and Lago Kapital Oy for the share of LeadDesk Oyj will end on 24 April,
2022. 

Company name: LeadDesk Oyj
---------------------------
Trading code: LEADD    
---------------------------
Issuer code:  LEADD    
---------------------------
ISIN code:   FI4000364120
---------------------------
Orderbook id: 168114   
---------------------------

Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy
Provision ends: 24 April, 2022

Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
