The cell is based on ferrocene and is claimed to retain more than 98% of its initial efficiency after continuously operating at the maximum power point for 1,500 hours under standard illumination conditions.Scientists from the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) and the Imperial College London in the United Kingdom have fabricated an inverted perovskite solar cell based on an organometallic compound known as ferrocenyl-bis-thiophene-2-carboxylate (FcTc2), which is claimed to improve both the efficiency and stability of the PV device. "Ferrocenes are compounds with iron at their center, surrounded ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...