Aztec Minerals: Releasing Resource Estimates after Finalising 2022 Drill Programs at Both Projects
|12:35
|13.04.
|Aztec Minerals Intersects 0.87 g/t Gold Over 152.4 Metres At Cervantes
|13.04.
|Aztec Minerals Corp: Aztec, Kootenay drill 152.4m of 0.87g/t Au at Cervantes
|13.04.
|Joint Venture zwischen Aztec Minerals und Kootenay meldet weitere starke Bohrergebnisse aus der Zone California im Projekt Cervantes in Sonora (Mexiko): 0,87 g/t Au auf 152,4 m einschließlich 2,05 g/t Au auf 33,5 m
|- Ausgezeichnete
Goldergebnisse in Bohrloch CAL22-012
- Die ersten
Goldergebnisse aus 8 weiteren Bohrlöchern stehen noch aus
Vancouver, Kanada...
|13.04.
|Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec - Kootenay JV Reports Additional Strong Drill Results from California Zone at Cervantes Project in Sonora, Mexico; Intersects 0.87 gpT Au over 152.4 m Including 2.05 gpT Au over 33.5m
|Exceptional gold results in Hole CAL22-012Initial gold results from 8 additional drill holes still pendingVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) announces...
|AZTEC MINERALS CORP
|0,217
