Freitag, 22.04.2022
Countdown! Signifikante Entwicklung "ante portas!"
Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the securities are determined

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the securities are determined

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the securities are determined 22-Apr-2022 / 12:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Information statement[i] of a significant fact

on the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested

in the securities are determined

Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities as per the resolution on the issue of such securities, in relation to which the date is set as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in such securities are determined (established).

Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003.

Rights vested in the issuer's securities in relation to which the date is set as of which the persons entitled to exercise these rights are determined (established): participation in the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

Date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuer's securities are determined (established): 05 June 2022.

Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the resolution about the date when the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuer's securities are determined (established) (the date of compiling the list of holders of the issuer's securities for the purpose of exercising the rights vested in the issuer's securities): 21 April 2022, Minutes No. 3p.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 157097 
EQS News ID:  1333261 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1333261&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2022 06:33 ET (10:33 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
