Forward Water Technologies Corp.: Forward Water Technologies to Participate in the Water in Mining Global Summit

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSX.V:FWTC) announces that Mr. Howie Honeyman, President and CEO, as well as Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Sales will be attending Water in Mining Global Summit in Toronto from April 25 to April 27, 2022.

Date: April 25 - April 27, 2022

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton, Toronto

Link: https://waterinmining.net

The Water in Mining Global Summit is held annually in support of international mining companies seeking new and innovative ways to improve water conservation and is essential to attend for professionals both in the clean technology and mining industry. This summit sheds light on the increasing internal and external pressure for mining companies to have a sustainable and ethical approach to water management and stewardship. The Company is proud to present its patented forward osmosis solution that has the potential to significantly reduce water usage in many mining industrial use applications. President and CEO, Mr. Honeyman comments "Presenting our solution to the mining industry to solve their water treatment and re-use needs is critical for the adoption and growth of the Forward Water technology. We are excited to heighten the awareness of our new approach for water treatment to the mining industry experts." The Company is an environmentally focused company using proprietary cutting-edge technology to recover water that would be permanently lost given traditional treatment methods. This summit is of immense importance as a flood of innovation and technology is helping to manage water and change traditional approaches to the way water is used in mining.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com .

About the Water in Mining Global Summit

The water in Mining Global Summit is a must attend for professionals looking to learn about a sustainable and ethical approach to water management. Located in Toronto, Water in Mining is the only international event bringing together water executives from the top 50 mining companies to network, debate and discuss the best ways to reduce, reuse, recycle and treat water resources. It is a global forum for progressing the industry to an efficient use of water in new, operational, and legacy mines. For more information, please visit https://waterinmining.net.

Mr. Howie Honeyman, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward Water Technologies Corp.

howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com

Phone: (519) 333-5888

Kayla.ferderber@forwardwater.com

