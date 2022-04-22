OL GROUPE: PRESS RELEASE

Lyon, 22 April 2022

Following information published today in the press, OL Groupe reiterates that Pathé and IDG Capital published a press release on 8 March 2022 in which they announced that they had decided to engage the Raine investment bank to evaluate their strategic options for their respective holdings in OL Groupe, and that they had received expressions of interest from investors.

In this context, as indicated in OL Groupe's press release of 9 March 2022, the Company confirms that it is continuing to implement its development plans, in line with the decisions of its Board of Directors. It aims to achieve convergence, to the greatest extent possible, between the plan to strengthen its financial structure announced on 15 February 2022 and the aspirations of Pathé and IDG Capital. These operations, carried out under the direction of Jean-Michel Aulas, are in keeping with the principle of management continuity and permanence.

OL Groupe confirms that it is aware that investors have expressed interest in a transaction that could enable Pathé and IDG Capital to sell their holding. Some of them have also indicated an interest in taking part in strengthening the financial structure of the Company. OL Groupe's management is actively seeking an outcome at the most favourable terms for the Company and all of its shareholders, including minority shareholders. Nevertheless, as mentioned in today's Bloomberg article, picked up by the Boursier.com website, among others, there is no assurance that the discussions underway will result in a transaction.

As a reminder, OL Groupe's share capital is currently composed of 58,898,591 shares. OSRANE bonds (redeemable in new or existing shares) were issued on 1 August 2013, and 996,264 of them are still outstanding. At their maturity on 1 July 2023 they could give rise to 90,992,776 newly-created shares.



