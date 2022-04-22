Anzeige
Freitag, 22.04.2022
WKN: 928744 ISIN: FI0009801310 
GlobeNewswire
22.04.2022 | 14:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in WithSecure (06/22)

The following information is based on a press release from WithSecure Oyj
(WithSecure) published on April 12, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of WithSecure has proposed that the Extraordinary
General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for May 31, 2022 resolves on a share
distribution of F-Secure Oyj (F-Secure) to WithSecure shareholders whereby one
(1) share in WithSecure entitle to one (1) share in F-Secure. The scheduled
Exdate is June 30, 2022. F-Secure is planned to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki
Exchange on July 1, 2022. Provided that the EGM approves the proposed share
distribution, and other regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards in WithSecure (FSC1V3). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1061965
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
