NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in WithSecure (06/22)

The following information is based on a press release from WithSecure Oyj (WithSecure) published on April 12, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of WithSecure has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for May 31, 2022 resolves on a share distribution of F-Secure Oyj (F-Secure) to WithSecure shareholders whereby one (1) share in WithSecure entitle to one (1) share in F-Secure. The scheduled Exdate is June 30, 2022. F-Secure is planned to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Exchange on July 1, 2022. Provided that the EGM approves the proposed share distribution, and other regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards in WithSecure (FSC1V3). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1061965