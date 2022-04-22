Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Simris Alg AB receives observation status (184/22)

Today, April 22, 2022, Simris Alg AB published its interim report for the first quarter of 2022 with information on the company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (SIMRIS B, ISIN code SE0008091664, order book ID 121365), the subscription rights (SIMRIS TR B, ISIN code SE0017768807, order book ID 254995) and the paid subscribed shares (SIMRIS BTA B, ISIN code SE0017768815, order book ID 254996) in Simris Alg AB shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB