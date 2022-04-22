Anzeige
Freitag, 22.04.2022
Countdown! Signifikante Entwicklung "ante portas!"
WKN: A2DW24 ISIN: SE0008091664 Ticker-Symbol: 5LU 
Frankfurt
22.04.22
17:14 Uhr
0,037 Euro
-0,004
-8,93 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIMRIS ALG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIMRIS ALG AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.04.2022 | 14:41
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Simris Alg AB receives observation status (184/22)

Today, April 22, 2022, Simris Alg AB published its interim report for the first
quarter of 2022 with information on the company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares
(SIMRIS B, ISIN code SE0008091664, order book ID 121365), the subscription
rights (SIMRIS TR B, ISIN code SE0017768807, order book ID 254995) and the paid
subscribed shares (SIMRIS BTA B, ISIN code SE0017768815, order book ID 254996)
in Simris Alg AB shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
