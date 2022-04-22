Alexandria, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2022) - Prominent social media influencer Syed Shuvo announces the expansion of his company CryptoZilla into a full-service crypto venture capital and marketing agency.

Known online as Symdroid, Shuvo is one of the most influential voices in the crypto community with over 120 thousand Twitter followers. His company CryptoZilla has already attracted tens of thousands of followers across social media platforms.

"I'm excited to announce that CryptoZilla is expanding its operations," said Shuvo. "We will now be offering a full suite of services to help crypto projects raise capital and promote organic growth."

"Our goal is to drastically shorten the time it takes for a crypto project to go from idea to launch and from launch to success," says Syed Shuvo.

From seed funding and pre-ICO consulting to social media marketing and community management, CryptoZilla will provide everything that crypto projects need to succeed.

"We're excited to offer our clients a one-stop shop for all their crypto needs," he said. "From project funding to marketing, we have the resources and expertise to help them grow."

Shuvo has been operating as an NFT artist, crypto influencer, and marketing consultant for nearly a decade.

Shuvo and his team at CryptoZilla have a proven track record of success in the crypto space. He says his goal is to make CryptoZilla the go-to agency for all things crypto, helping projects achieve their full potential.

"There is so much potential in this space, and we want to help projects realize that potential," he said. "We believe in the power of crypto and blockchain technology, and we are committed to helping the industry grow."

Shuvo has his own philosophy when it comes to investing in crypto projects. "I invest in people, not just ideas," he said. "I look for a team that I believe in, a project with a strong vision, and a community that is passionate about the project."

Shuvo says he has already helped more than 800 clients with their crypto projects, and he is looking forward to helping even more in the future.

About SYED SHUVO

Syed Shuvo, often referred to as Symdroid on social media platforms, is a crypto enthusiast influencing people to adopt cryptocurrency via platforms such as Twitter. He is also a founding member and CEO of CryptoZilla VC, a crypto marketing agency that provides marketing strategies for crypto ventures and projects. Shuvo has taken up the responsibility of advising and guiding people to create a better life for themselves through digital innovation.

