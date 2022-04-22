Singapore, Apr 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Amidst skyscraping digitization drives in Southeast Asia, its digital economy is projected to hit $1 trillion by 2030. With colossal volumes of data being generated every second, the region is breeding a multi-billion-dollar Big Data Analytics industry.Taking cue from the above developments, all the while trying to support the Big Data Analytics organizations in the region, Tradepass hosted BYTES for the first time in ASEAN, virtually on 12 - 13 April 2022."While explaining the massive growth in data, Karthikeyan Rajasekharan (Senior Director, Data and AI Solution, Sales - APAC, Microsoft APAC) mentioned, "As we went through that journey, we recognized that we needed a modern data estate and we have moved from our value licensing days which had the smallest transaction between $400+ dollars to a place in the cloud where the smallest transaction is anywhere between $3 to $4, which means there has been sheer amount of growth in the data and now we need to think about how we have to modernize ourselves."The 2-day virtual summit hosted 1000+ Big Data Analytics professionals from the leading public and private organizations across ASEAN which included the CDOs, CXOs, CIOs, CTOs, CMOs, Heads of IT, Data Scientists and many other senior profiles.Chris D'Agostino, Global Field CTO, Databricks, spoke in great detail on transforming organizations by enabling data and AI at scale. During his presentation, he expressed, "When we did a survey in partnership with MIT Technology Review, we studied 351 companies around the globe, a third of which were here in APJ, and the number one regret that most data leaders had was that they didn't standardize using open standards. Instead, they chose proprietary capabilities and felt locked into a particular vendor or solution."Microsoft, Databricks, Dataiku, Cloudera, Tech Data, BMC, Aerospike, H2O.ai, Vertica, Domo, Denodo, Snowflake and Fivetran were literally the face of the summit as they had their own exclusive virtual exhibition booth to showcase their cutting-edge solutions. Some of them even gave insightful sessions during the conference on the most pressing topics which included 'Data Stewardship', 'How To Formulate and Implement a Winning AI Strategy', 'Hybrid Data Cloud', "From AI Experimentation to AI Monetization', 'Accelerating Data-Driven Outcomes with DataOps & Cloud' and many more.While enlightening the delegates on Hybrid Data Cloud, Carlos Zorzin (Senior Partner Sales Engineer, Cloudera) commented, "89% of IT-decision makers believe a hybrid cloud environment is the optimal choice to easily and securely store and move data as well as manage workloads. In order to achieve that, companies need a data platform that lets them easily move data and workloads from private clouds, to public clouds, and even to the edge - with scale. That's Hybrid Data Cloud."When asked about the response from the delegates, Sudhir Jena, the organizer and CEO of Tradepass said, "Bytes 2022 - ASEAN delighted the 1000+ delegates with the top-line of solution providers and experts from the public & private domain and the delegates had very insightful interactions including Q&As with the experts. The delegates also got a chance to explore the latest solutions from the stellar organizations at the summit and collaborate with them to leapfrog their competitors."About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.For more information about the summit, log on to: https://asean.bytessummit.com/Media contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Executiveshrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com+ (91) 80 6166 4401TradepassSource: TradepassCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.