First North Denmark: INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of April 25, 2022. Updated identifiers as of April 25, 2022: Trading code: BULL BABAX3 NOND ISIN-code: DK0060977668 Order book id: 170642 Amount: 50,000,000