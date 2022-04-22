Prysmian Group and Exelon Corporation's Strategic Partnership Earns Gold for Innovative E3X Robot System

Innovative Grid-Enhancing Robotic System Wins Prestigious 2022 Edison Best New Product AwardTM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2022 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, takes home the top prize at the 2022 Edison Best New Product Awards, winning Gold for its revolutionary E3X® Robot System. Prysmian and Exelon Corporation, the nation's leading competitive energy provider and strategic partner on the project, were honored during the 2022 Edison Awards Gala in Fort Myers, Florida on April 21, 2022.

A perfect example of disruptive innovation, the E3X® Robot System was originally piloted in partnership with Exelon last spring on close to a mile of overhead power lines on the ComEd system in northern Illinois. The robot system enhances energy transmission efficiency, safety and sustainability. This groundbreaking robotic technology applies heat-dissipating E3X® coating to existing power lines to reduce power grid congestion. It creates a breakthrough grid-enhancing solution without the need to build new transmission lines, unlocking capacity by 15-25 percent for utilities.

"This award proves that innovative and breakthrough technologies, like our E3X® grid enhancing robot system, are solving specific business needs and enhancing shared sustainability goals," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America. "We pride ourselves on working closely with our customers to develop products and solutions that will enable the modernization of the U.S. energy grid and that energy transition".

The E3X® Robot System was chosen as the 2022 Gold award winner within the energy and power supply category by a panel of over 3,000 senior business executives and academics from around the world, including hundreds of past Edison Award winners. The revolutionary system was selected for its advanced electronics, imaging capabilities and artificial intelligence, which can withstand extreme voltages, operate in severe weather conditions, and navigate slope angles. It can also be deployed without deenergizing that portion of the power grid, and it's the only technology to enhance the capacity of the existing conductor.

"A more efficient grid will help us build a cleaner-powered future for our customers and communities and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy sources," said Terence Donnelly, President and COO of ComEd, an Exelon company. "We are proud to have partnered with Prysmian Group to drive innovation and set new standards for the delivery of safe, clean and cost-effective power.

Named after inventor Thomas Edison, the Edison Awards have been recognizing and honoring the best in innovation and innovators across the globe since 1987. Like the famous inventor, the awards personify the persistence, excellence and human drive for innovation, creativity and ingenuity.

About Prysmian Group North America:

Prysmian Group is the world leader in the design, manufacture and sales of wire and cable products. Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, 8 distribution centers, 6 R&D centers, and more than 5,800 employees with net sales of over $4 billion. From wire and cable products and solutions for the transmission and distribution of low, medium, high and extra-high voltage systems, to a cutting-edge offering of optical fiber and copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video and data transmission, the Group serves the most comprehensive range of markets including power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction and infrastructure, energy projects and specialty industries for countless applications in the United States and Canada. Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

About Exelon:

Exelon (Nasdaq:EXC) is a Fortune 200 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities - Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). More than 18,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to supporting our communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

Media Relations:

Anna Wright

Vice President of Marketing & Communications NA

anna.wright@prysmiangroup.com

Justine David

Mower, on behalf of Prysmian Group

jdavid@mower.com

SOURCE: Prysmian Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698459/Prysmian-Group-and-Exelon-Corporations-Strategic-Partnership-Earns-Gold-for-Innovative-E3XR-Robot-System