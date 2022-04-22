Shen Yun: Embodying Truth through Art

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2022 / From a mission to revive and shed light on traditional Chinese culture, Shen Yun Performing Arts was born. Shen Yun consists of talented musicians and dancers who showcase a side of China most have never seen. The breathtaking performances feature ethnic, folk, and story-based dance, alongside beautiful orchestral accompaniment and solo performances.

The word Shen Yun translates to, "the beauty of divine beings dancing." Like any type of art, Shen Yun helps people elevate and enjoy life by touching on one's humanity and spirituality.

Who is Shen Yun

In 2006, Shen Yun was founded by established artists who shared not only a love for traditional Chinese culture, but their spiritual practice, Falun Dafa (also called Falun Gong). Falun Dafa's most visible aspects are five slow and gentle exercises, including a sitting meditation. Despite receiving praise from Chinese officials for its health benefits in the 1990s, Falun Gong was wrongfully branded as a 'cult' by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in 1999 to justify its persecution of the group. Shen Yun has also experienced a similar backlash from the CCP, who falsely named Shen Yun a 'cult' in 2015, resulting in Shen Yun's egregious misrepresentation in mainstream media.

Shen Yun is a performing arts company, not a religion, so why is it labeled a 'cult'? The answer lies within their ties to a peaceful spiritual practice, Falun Dafa.

Shen Yun's performances are influenced by China's long history of Buddhist, Taoist, and Confucian traditions, creating a deeply spiritual performance that a million people enjoy every year.

Guided by Falun Dafa's core principles of truth, compassion, and tolerance, Shen Yun's performers often meditate and study the teachings together, as they believe that cultivating the heart is the best way to create art that is " truly sublime ."

Sharing China's Ancient Culture

However, Shen Yun's performances are not aimed at converting people to their beliefs; Shen Yun simply wants to share China's culture with the world. Spirituality and religion are two entirely separate entities, and Shen Yun speaks on this by saying, "some people might assume that anything spiritual must be also religious in nature. But applying this line of thinking to traditional Chinese culture or art is not fitting, and that's because China's culture is inseparable from its spiritual heritage. There is a whole pantheon of divine beings, spiritual cultivators, and heavenly themes that show up throughout Chinese history and mythology, and they have shaped the substance of this culture over thousands of years."

It may seem odd that a government would allocate effort to discrediting a performing arts show that does not even tour in China, but Shen Yun believes these actions have been an effort to make the world to forget the historical tragedies portrayed within Shen Yun's performances. Shen Yun, equipped with historical facts, continues to show the truth and wins the hearts of hundreds of thousands every year with their extraordinary performances.

To learn more about Shen Yun, its history, and its one-of-a-kind performances, visit their site here .

