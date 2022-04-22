Daqo announced its best quarterly financial results, with net profit reaching $535.8 million, while Sungrow saw its profit drop by 19%. Polysilicon manufacturer GCL-Poly changed its name to GCL Technology Holdings Limited and announced a plan to build another 100,000 MT polysilicon factory in Inner Mongolia in partnership with Zhonghuan Semiconductor.Polysilicon manufacturer Daqo reported the sale of 38,839 MT of polysilicon at an average selling price of $32.76/kg in the first quarter of the year, with quarterly turnover coming in at $1.28 billion. In the same period of 2021, the company sold ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...