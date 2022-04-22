Regulatory News:

Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) informs that it has filed its 2021 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 22th, 2022.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document is available to the public, free of charge under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the "Investors" page of the Group's website (www.vetoquinol.com), in the "Regulated Information" section. It is also available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2021 Annual Financial Report;

the Management Report;

the Board of Directors Report on Corporate Governance;

the Extra-Financial Performance Declaration;

the information related to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

the share buyback program description; and

the agenda and draft resolutions of the Shareholder's Meeting of May 19th, 2022.

Next update: Q2 2022 Sales, July 20th, 2022 (after market close)

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the farm animals (cattle and pigs) and pets (dogs and cats) markets.

As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.

Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets.

Vetoquinol employed 2,546 people as of December 31th, 2021.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

The Vetoquinol share is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

