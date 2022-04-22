Context Therapeutics' R&D webinar covered key takeaways from its five posters presented at the AACR Annual Meeting in April 2022. While the results reiterated the potential benefits of ONA-XR with standard-of-care treatment, the notable highlight was the possible combination with checkpoint inhibitors (turning 'immunologically cold tumors hot') and the Aurora A/STAT3 oncogenic signaling pathway (implicated in resistance to endocrine treatment) for treatment of hormone-driven cancers. Beyond ONA-XR, preclinical data presented on the CLDN6xCD3 library reasserted the higher selectivity of Context's pipeline for CLDN6 (versus competitors), with the final clinical candidate expected to be selected by H222.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...