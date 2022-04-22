BD MULTIMEDIA: Lauch of the ICO of the "PLAY TO EARN" game OLYMPUS

The Group announces its first "Play to Earn" type game whose economy is centered on the new $OLYMP token and NFTs that can be used in the game.

With the acquisition of a 37.5% stake in OLYMPUS GAME, BD Multimedia becomes the main shareholder of this subsidiary alongside the two founders.

Launch of the ICO of the $OLYMP token

The OLYMPUS game, will conduct a sale of its own utility token, $OLYMP, a standard BEP-20 token built on the Binance Smart Chain network.

The token sale will take place in 3 phases:

Phase 1 - private sale on whitelist - April 30, 2022, 15:00 UTC

Sales target for this phase: $500,000

Phase 2 - second sale - May 30, 2022, 15:00 UTC

Sales target for this phase: $1,000,000

Phase 3 - Final Sale - June 30, 2022, 15:00 UTC

Sales target for this phase: $1,000,000

Each sale phase provides an opportunity to purchase $OLYMP at lower entry points prior to the listing on crypto-currency exchanges that will occur at the end of 2022.

NFTs sales for OLYMPUS GAME

Following this first stage of ICO, Olympus Game will also release a collection of NFTs. Indeed, to evolve faster in the game, players will be able to acquire game cards (characters) or "skins" which will allow to have unique visuals in the game but also to confer properties allowing advantages in the game.

In a next step, Olympus Game will set up its own NFT marketplace; this marketplace will allow players to sell their higher level cards. The company will earn a commission on each sale made in the marketplace.

All the steps to launch the sales and the game are detailed in the online white paper: https://whitepaper.olympus.game/roadmap

The expected boom of the P2E (play to earn) games market

Play-to-earn NFT games (aka P2E or Play2Earn) allow players to own NFT assets in a video game and increase their value through typical in-game activities such as winning challenges and battles, competing in e-sports, unlocking upgrades in the game progression, purchasing items, etc.

By participating in the game economy, players create value for both the community and the developers. Play-to-earn games then reward players with in-game item earnings or tokens.

Many web influencers are excited about this future revolution in the gaming industry, like Alex Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, who believes that P2E will be the dominant form of gaming in a few years.

Jim Dorra, Managing Director of BD MULTIMEDIA comments:

"We hear about metavers all the time. It is described as an interface of the future, but many seem to forget that video games are already a kind of metavers since a long time... They are the first functional application for NFTs.

At the same time, the question of time spent and paid in the game, with the Play-to-Earn model, is emerging: it is a game mode that will revolutionize video games.

Currently, serious games of the Play-to-Earn type linked to blockchain can be counted on the fingers of one hand. We are at the very beginning of the adventure of a market that will explode.

So it is with great excitement that we announce our first Play-to-Earn project, with a quick implementation schedule and a huge potential of several hundred million to several billion capitalization for the Play to Earn game token.

The community has welcomed the project very well: the opening of the whitelist registration for the first round of the iCO was announced on April 10th -a little less than 2 weeks ago- and already more than 1800 people have registered on the waiting list allocating 1000 whitelist spots...

Interest in the project is expected to accelerate, exponentially, as the launch date of the first round of ICO on April 30 gets closer!"

About BD Multimedia, a fintech anchored in the digital revolution:



BD Multimedia is a French Fintech player in electronic payment services based on a strong digital culture and oriented towards the creation of value-added services through the use of information technology: The parent company obtained a Payment Establishment license from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015.

The PAYCOM subsidiary emits the TONEO FIRST prepaid Mastercard cards which are sold in all tobacco stores in France.

The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services.

The subsidiary METACOLLECTOR (in the process of being set up) is a platform for integrating old art in the public domain into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors.

The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is in charge of the Group's "Curated Fine Art NFTs" platform project, the details of which will be communicated at a later date. BD Multimedia is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALBDM)

