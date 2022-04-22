DJ ALD: Availability of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

Press release Paris, 22 April 2022 Availability of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

ALD informs the public that the 2021 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French

Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 22 April 2022.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public, free of charge, in

accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in

the "Regulated information" section on ALD's corporate website (www.aldautomotive.com) and

on the AMF's website.

Press contact

Stephanie Jonville

ALD Communication Department

Tel.: +33 (0)6 46 14 81 90

stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com

