Société Parisienne d'Apports en Capital - SPAC: Postponement of the General Meeting of Shareholders

Paris, April 22, 2022 - 6:30 pm

The Board of Directors of MyHotelMatch, meeting on April 21, 2022, authorized the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the company to file a request with the President of the Commercial Court of Antibes (06) for an extension of the deadline for the holding of the General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, to a date that could be set for July 29, 2022 at the latest.

The combined effects of the health crisis linked to the Covid 19 epidemic and the in-depth restructuring of the company's activities to ensure its strategic redeployment in 2022 have not allowed our teams to finalize the financial statements and all the required documentation for the year ending December 31, 2021, within the required timeframe.

A supplementary press release will be published as soon as the order of the Antibes Commercial Court is obtained, in order to announce the date of its next general meeting of shareholders called to approve the accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2021 as well as the date of publication of its annual financial report relating to the said accounts.

This press release, published on the Company's website, will be transmitted to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

Contact

Investor Relations - contact@myhotelmatch.com

Press relations - myhotelmatch@aelium.fr - +33 (0)1 75 77 54 65

About MyHotelMatch (ex-SPAC)

Historically specialised in the ownership and management of corporate real estate assets, the company has decided to make a strategic turnaround in its activities. Today, the company no longer owns any real estate assets and wishes to develop high value-added online hotel services. This ambitious challenge opens up new prospects for the company in the growing online hotel market.

MyHotelMatch is now at the heart of the innovative 3 IA Côte d'Azur ecosystem in Sophia Antipolis, a city that has been awarded the label and is home to one of the four national Interdisciplinary Institutes for Artificial Intelligence ("3IA"). This centre of excellence will create synergies and accelerate the development of AI technologies for MyHotelMatch.

MyHotelMatch (ex-SPAC) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011277391 - FPN).

More information can be found at: www.fonciere-parisnord.com, spacparis.biz and myhotelmatch.com.

