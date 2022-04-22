AKJ Investment Management Limited: AKJ Named Best Hedge Fund Platform for 6th time

LONDON, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AK Jensen Investment Management Limited, the leading provider of trading and investment solutions for fund managers and professional investors, has won the HFM European Services Awards 2022 for Best Hedge Fund Platform. This marks the sixth time in the past seven years that AKJ has received this award.

AKJ first developed its hedge fund platform in 2012, providing a full-service offering for fund managers including fund formation, legal and regulatory infrastructure, trading systems, back-office support, and seed capital. The company expanded into digital assets in 2016.

In discussing the award Gunnar C. Detlie, CEO of AK Jensen Investment Management Limited, said: "We have spent the past 10 years continuously refining and improving our hedge fund platform solution in multiple jurisdictions. Our turnkey solution keeps improving on both content and quality of services. Being second to none we are proud to win this award and continue being recognized as the top provider in our industry."

Anders Kvamme Jensen, founder of AKJ, added: "I am happy to see the marketplace recognize the sustained quality of our product offering. We work hard to stay ahead of the curve, never more so than with our rapid developments in crypto. Through our token-driven hedge fund ecosystem we also ensure that our fund clients lead the market and stay poised to benefit as all assets eventually become digital."

About AKJ

The AKJ group of companies (being AKJt Holdings Limited and AK Jensen Group Limited and their subsidiaries), established in 1995, is owned by shareholders who collectively have over US$24 billion in assets under management. The group serves hedge fund and institutional clients in 35 countries around the world.

The AKJ Ecosystem, a fully integrated crypto environment that provides institution-grade solutions for hedge fund managers, offers diversified access to the crypto economy for institutional investors. The ecosystem, which has over US$1 billion in ecosystem assets and provides services to clients with an additional US$11 billion in AuM, is the leading crypto hedge fund ecosystem in Europe. AKJ Ecosystem provides seed and accelerator capital to qualifying fund managers through its digital assets fund of funds, a top-ranked fund according to Eurekahedge. The interests of all participants - investors, fund managers and providers - are aligned through AKJ Token, a corporate enterprise token that fuels the ecosystem.

For more information about AKJ visit: https://www.akj.com.