Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2022) - Altan Rio Minerals Limited (TSXV: AMO) ("Altan Rio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 5,000,000 stock options (each, an "Option") to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company in accordance with the Company's current equity incentive plan. Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.20 per Share. The Options have a four year term and expire on April 21, 2026. The Options vested immediately on the date of grant.

The Company initially announced the issuance of the foregoing options on February 10, 2022, however, the grants were not formalized at such time and have now been issued to the recipients.

About Altan Rio

Altan Rio is a West Australian-focused gold exploration company primarily focused on the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt, a prolific gold producing region. The Company is focused on applying world-class exploration technologies and experience to proven mineralised tenure to generate shareholder wealth through discovery and production. Altan Rio holds 15 granted Prospecting Licenses covering an area of 23.7 square kilometres, representing a large position in one of Western Australia's premier producing gold belts. Project tenure is centrally located within the greenstone belt and occurs adjacent to numerous high-grade past producers including Frasers, Golden Pig and Copperhead. To learn more about the Company, visit our website at https://www.altanrio.com/.

