Valneva: Albumedix is expanding its existing collaboration with Austrian/French Valneva, a specialty vaccine company focused on prevention of infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. This announcement comes on the back of the recent approval of Valneva's inactivated COVID-19 vaccine (VLA2001) by MHRA, for which Valneva signed an agreement in November 2021 with the European Commission to supply up to 60 million doses over two years, as well as announcing an advance purchase agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain in December 2021 for the supply of one million doses. Albumedix Recombumin rHA is an essential component in VLA2001, used in the manufacturing process and final formulation of the vaccine.Valneva: weekly performance: -8.08% (From the 21st Austria weekly ...

