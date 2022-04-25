- (PLX AI) - Avanza Q1 net income SEK 443 million.
- • Q1 operating margin 68%
22,780
23,690
|Avanza Bank Q1 Adjusted EPS SEK 2.85 vs. Estimate SEK 2.83
04.04.
|Avanza Bank Reports Net Inflows SEK 16.6 Billion Year to Date
|(PLX AI) - Avanza says number of customers has increased by 60,100 year to date, with 18,800 new customers in March.• Net inflows SEK 16.6 billion year to date, with SEK 3.49 billion in March• Avanza...
14.03.
|Avanza Bank Considers Offering Trading in Crypto Assets on its Platform
|(PLX AI) - Avanza enters into a Letter of Intent with Safello regarding a potential partnership in relation to crypto assets.• Avanza to examine a potential partnership for distribution of Safello's...
20.01.
|Avanza Bank Rebounds as Danske Says Higher Costs Don't Change Positive View
|(PLX AI) - Avanza made up for early losses and then some, trading 1.1% in positive territory after Danske Bank reiterated its buy recommendation on the stock despite rising expenses.• Avanza Q4 beat...
20.01.
|Avanza Bank Higher Costs Overshadowing Profit Beat, Analysts Say
|(PLX AI) - Avanza fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations, but costs continuing to increase may take the spotlight, analysts said. • Avanza Q4 beat on both revenue and profits, but operating expenses...
|AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB
|22,770
|-0,87 %