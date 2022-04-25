Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
ABSOLUTER ÜBERFLIEGER mit MEGA GEWINNEN
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913531 ISIN: GB0004300496 Ticker-Symbol: RTZ 
Stuttgart
22.04.22
08:09 Uhr
0,248 Euro
-0,008
-3,13 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2510,26508:56
0,0000,00008:55
PR Newswire
25.04.2022 | 08:04
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pan African Resources Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Pan African Resources Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 24

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLCTRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Pan African, the South African gold producer, announces that on 22 April 2022, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2022 (the "Programme") it purchased the following number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") through Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt") and RMB Morgan Stanley ("RMBMS"). The shares purchased will be cancelled.

Date of purchases22 April 2022
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased502,155
London Stock Exchange ("LSE") purchases
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on LSE502,155
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):21.600
Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 21.600
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):21.600
Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") purchases
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on JSE-
Lowest price paid per share (ZAr per share):-
Highest price paid per share (ZAr per share):-
Volume weighted average price paid per share (ZAr per share):-

Following the purchase, the Company will have 2,230,393,281 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in issue, of which 306,358,058 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.

The above figure of 2,230,393,281 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the tables below contain detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the Programme. The same information is also included for the trades made by RMBMS.

Individual transactions on LSE:

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price (pence per share)Time of transactionExecution venue
140,00021.6008:54:49LSE
362,15521.6016:28:38LSE

Individual transactions on JSE:

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price (ZAr per share)Time of transactionExecution venue
----

The information contained in this update is the responsibility of the Pan African board of directors and has not been reviewed or reported on by the Group's external auditors.

Rosebank

25 April 2022

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information
Corporate office
The Firs Office Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za		Registered Office
Suite 31
Second Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644
Chief executive officer
Cobus Loots
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900		Financial director
Deon Louw
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
Head: Investor relations
Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za		Website: www.panafricanresources.com
Company secretary
Phil Dexter/Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644		Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Ross Allister/Alexander Allen
Peel Hunt LLP
Office: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
JSE Sponsor
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Office: + 27 (0) 11 011 9200		Joint Broker
Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Office: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.