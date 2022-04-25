Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 17/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-04-25 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2022 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Audited annual RIG 29.04.2022 Altum ALTM report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.06.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2022 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Annual General TLN 25.04.2022 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 - Linas LNS1LTO1 Takeover offer VLN 18.05.2022 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 - Linas LNS1LTO2 Takeover offer VLN 02.05.2022 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 - Ignitis grupe IGN1L Buyback VLN 27.04.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 - Punktid Technologies PNKTD Public offering TLN 29.04.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.04.2022 - Bercman Technologies BERCM Public offering TLN 02.05.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2022 - AgroCredit Latvia ACL Audited annual RIG 30.04.2022 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2022 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 12 RIG 30.04.2022 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2022 - Pillar Capital NHCA049022A Interim report, 12 RIG 29.04.2022 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2022 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Dividend payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2022 VEF VEF1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB011027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2022 Bercman Technologies BERCM Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2022 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Dividend payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2022 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2022 Apranga APG1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2022 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2022 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Orion Asset Management UAB Annual General VLN OAMOBBF1L Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Apranga APG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Apranga APG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Novaturas NTU1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Pieno žvaigždes PZV1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Panevežio statybos trestas PTR1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 East West Agro EWA1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Storent Investments STOR Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Storent Investments STOR Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Grigeo GRG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 mogo MOGO Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Activity results, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 INVL Technology INC1L Activity results, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 NEO Finance NEOFI Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Hepsor HPR1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Linda Nektar LINDA Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Linas LNS1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Kauno energija KNR1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 AUGA group AUG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Snaige SNG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 INVL Technology INC1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2022 Augstsprieguma tikls Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2022 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Coupon payment date VLN Fund I CAPT065023FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2022 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2022 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2022 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2022 Invalda INVL IVL1L Annual General VLN Meeting For more information please visit full investor Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.