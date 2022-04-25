Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 17/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-04-25 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2022 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Audited annual RIG 29.04.2022 Altum ALTM report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.06.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2022 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Annual General TLN 25.04.2022 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 - Linas LNS1LTO1 Takeover offer VLN 18.05.2022 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 - Linas LNS1LTO2 Takeover offer VLN 02.05.2022 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 - Ignitis grupe IGN1L Buyback VLN 27.04.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 - Punktid Technologies PNKTD Public offering TLN 29.04.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.04.2022 - Bercman Technologies BERCM Public offering TLN 02.05.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2022 - AgroCredit Latvia ACL Audited annual RIG 30.04.2022 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2022 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 12 RIG 30.04.2022 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2022 - Pillar Capital NHCA049022A Interim report, 12 RIG 29.04.2022 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2022 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Dividend payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2022 VEF VEF1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB011027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2022 Bercman Technologies BERCM Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2022 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Dividend payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2022 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2022 Apranga APG1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2022 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2022 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Orion Asset Management UAB Annual General VLN OAMOBBF1L Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Apranga APG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Apranga APG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Novaturas NTU1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Pieno žvaigždes PZV1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Panevežio statybos trestas PTR1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 East West Agro EWA1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Storent Investments STOR Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Storent Investments STOR Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Grigeo GRG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 mogo MOGO Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Activity results, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 INVL Technology INC1L Activity results, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 NEO Finance NEOFI Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Hepsor HPR1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Linda Nektar LINDA Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Linas LNS1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Kauno energija KNR1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 AUGA group AUG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 Snaige SNG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2022 INVL Technology INC1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2022 Augstsprieguma tikls Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2022 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Coupon payment date VLN Fund I CAPT065023FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2022 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2022 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2022 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2022 Invalda INVL IVL1L Annual General VLN Meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de