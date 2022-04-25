Anzeige
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 17/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-04-25 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.03.2022 - Attistibas finanšu institucija   Audited annual    RIG  
   29.04.2022  Altum ALTM             report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.04.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   30.06.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  05.04.2022 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Annual General    TLN  
   25.04.2022                   Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  19.04.2022 - Linas LNS1LTO1           Takeover offer    VLN  
   18.05.2022                   period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  19.04.2022 - Linas LNS1LTO2           Takeover offer    VLN  
   02.05.2022                   period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  19.04.2022 - Ignitis grupe IGN1L        Buyback       VLN  
   27.04.2022                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  19.04.2022 - Punktid Technologies PNKTD     Public offering   TLN  
   29.04.2022                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  22.04.2022 - Bercman Technologies BERCM     Public offering   TLN  
   02.05.2022                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  24.04.2022 - AgroCredit Latvia ACL       Audited annual    RIG  
   30.04.2022                   report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.04.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  25.04.2022 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Interim report, 12  RIG  
   30.04.2022                   months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  25.04.2022 - Pillar Capital NHCA049022A     Interim report, 12  RIG  
   29.04.2022                   months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.04.2022 Ignitis grupe IGN1L        Dividend payment   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.04.2022 VEF VEF1R             Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Coupon payment date VLN  
          LTGB011027A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2022 Bercman Technologies BERCM     Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2022 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L   Dividend ex-date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T  Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Dividend payment   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2022 Telia Lietuva TEL1L        Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2022 Apranga APG1L           Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T        Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2022 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L   Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2022 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L     Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T          Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T  Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T          Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2022 Orion Asset Management UAB     Annual General    VLN  
          OAMOBBF1L             Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T  Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2022 Telia Lietuva TEL1L        Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2022 Apranga APG1L           Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2022 Apranga APG1L           Audited annual    VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R         Audited annual    RIG  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T        Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2022 Novaturas NTU1L          Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2022 Pieno žvaigždes PZV1L       Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2022 Panevežio statybos trestas PTR1L  Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2022 East West Agro EWA1L        Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T          Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T      Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 Storent Investments STOR      Audited annual    RIG  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 Storent Investments STOR      Interim report, 3  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 Grigeo GRG1L            Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 mogo MOGO             Audited annual    RIG  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L   Activity results, 3 VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 INVL Technology INC1L       Activity results, 3 VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 NEO Finance NEOFI         Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 Hepsor HPR1T            Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 Linda Nektar LINDA         Dividend payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 Linas LNS1L            Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 Kauno energija KNR1L        Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 AUGA group AUG1L          Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L      Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 Rokiškio suris RSU1L        Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 Snaige SNG1L            Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2022 INVL Technology INC1L       Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2022 Augstsprieguma tikls        Audited annual    RIG  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2022 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate   Coupon payment date VLN  
          Fund I CAPT065023FA                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2022 mogo MOGO110024A          Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2022 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L      Audited annual    VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2022 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L      Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2022 Invalda INVL IVL1L         Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
