Netcore Cloud Appoints Martech Specialist & Ex-Emarsys, Toofan Shaterloo, as Chief Revenue Officer for Europe

LONDON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud , the leading full-stack Martech SaaS company, today announced the appointment of Toofan Shaterloo as Chief Revenue Officer for the European market. Toofan's appointment comes following the company's recent announcement to be generating 40% of revenue from international markets by 2025, with greater focus on Europe & US.

Toofan brings close to 15 years of experience in the SaaS industry, more specifically in MarTech. He has worked with companies such as SmartFocus (Actito) formerly Emailvision, Emarsys (SAP), Bronto (Oracle) and dEngage. As former Global Chief Revenue Officer at dEngage, he has played a pivotal role in the company's expansion in the European market. In his new role, Toofan will be responsible for expanding, amplifying and localizing the operations of Netcore Cloud in the European market.

"Toofan Shaterloo joins Netcore Cloud at an incredibly exciting time for the company, as we recently announced our strategic investment in Unbxd and are on track to go for an IPO in the next 12 months," Abithab Bhaskar, International CEO, Netcore Cloud said. "In the next three years, we aim to aggressively expand in the European market as we see a massive growth opportunity. Toofan's past achievements and in-depth understanding of the diverse European market enhance our confidence in accomplishing our aspirations."

"Netcore Cloud is a widely renowned, full-stack marketing technology SaaS company that has successfully demonstrated the use of advanced technology over the last two decades and with a greater focus on AI since the last few years. Toofan's extensive expertise will be critical for furthering our influence in Europe," said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO at Netcore Cloud Inc.

Commenting on his appointment, Toofan Shaterloo said, "I have witnessed the astonishing development of this industry close to 15 years while working with leaders in this space. While this industry can be crowded with respectable solution providers especially in this part of the world - Netcore Cloud's 25 years of rich history as pioneers in this space, fully equipped with advanced cutting-edge Technology & Services, will enable us to stand out as thought-leaders."

He added, "We are uniquely positioned to create value for ecommerce and retail segments with our modern full-stack platform (email/ web push notifications /SMS/Whatsapp) across personalization , automation, customer engagement , best in class analytics (AI/ML) and delivery all working seamlessly on one platform. The focus for me would be hiring the right teams and developing the right brand exposure, which will come with our extensive marketing plans."

Netcore Cloud today is the number 1 provider in much of Asia (about 75% of all email campaigns in India and 50% in SEA go through Netcore Cloud). Since its venture into Europe last year, the company has successfully established regional offices in London, Berlin and Madrid. The company is also setting up additional local offices in London this Quarter. Furthermore, they are launching microsites in German, Spanish, and Portuguese to cater to the local audience and strengthen its euro-expansion ambitions.

About Netcore Cloud:

Netcore Cloud is a bootstrapped SaaS company that helps B2C brands and marketers create AI-powered new-age customer experiences at every touchpoint of a customer's journey. Netcore Cloud's full-stack marketing platform enables highly personalized digital experiences that are easily scalable and provide actionable analytics, real-time reporting, and quick to implement solutions across channels. Brands using Netcore Cloud can have a unified view of their customers and optimize their product experience .

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, with 15+ offices across the USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Nigeria, Indonesia, UAE, UK, and Germany, Netcore Cloud serves 5000+ customers across the globe. It delivers 17+ billion emails and tracks 100+ billion marketing events every month. Netcore Cloud is a trusted partner across industries with some of the most respected brands like MaxLife Insurance, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered, Flipkart, Myntra, Miss Amara, Airtel, Disney Hotstar, Canon, Puma, Tobi, EaseMyTrip, PizzaHut and McDonald's. For more information, visithttps://netcorecloud.com/

