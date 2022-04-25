Today, Laboratoires DELBERT is proud to announce the signature with Sanofi on March 31st, 2022 of the acquisition of Teralithe 250mg, divisible tablet and Teralithe LP 400mg, prolonged-release tablet (lithium carbonate) in France.

Laboratoires DELBERT (https://laboratoires-delbert.fr/) is a French Pharmaceutical company specialized in the Revival of essential medications »: Marketing discontinuation, stock shortages …affect more and more essential medications especially in crisis periods with the consequence of narrowing the therapeutic arsenal of doctors that may force well-controlled patients to switch to other therapies.

With this acquisition Laboratoires DELBERT reinforces the execution of their strategy in order to ensure safe and continuous availability of Essential Medications to patients and reinforce their CNS portfolio.

"This acquisition demonstrates our ongoing commitment to invest in Major Therapeutical Interest Medications (MITM). Maintaining these medications available for patients in need is our priority," said Marc Childs, Thierry Hoffmann co-founders of Laboratoires DELBERT, Laboratoires DELBERT built up over the time a portfolio of MITM that is anchored in 3 specific therapeutic areas: Antiinfectives, CNS and Oncology.

Laboratoires DELBERT will reach over 30m€ sales by 2022 with double digit growth every year and already commercializes 14 products (out of which 13 princeps) for hospitals/specialists prescriptions.

Laboratoires DELBERT financed this acquisition thanks to very strong relationship with its financial partners who strongly believe in their values focused on patients access to MITM.

About Laboratoires DELBERT

Laboratoires DELBERT' mission is to maintain Major Therapeutical Intererest Medication (MITM) and frequently used, available for patients.

Every year Laboratoires Delbert acquires new specialities with compromised future.

Laboratoires DELBERT focus their efforts on finding production facilities mainly across Europe.

With its collaborators and support from clinicians, galenicians, chemists Laboratoires DELBERT revive those medications and ensure their availability for clinicians and their patients in needs.

