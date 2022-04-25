Dr Catarina Edfjäll joins Arex as Senior Advisor in Basel, Switzerland. She will strengthen the company's expertise and capabilities within global pharmaceutical development leadership in areas such as regulatory affairs strategy, portfolio management, orphan designations, new product development and registration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220424005002/en/

Dr. Catarina Edfjäll joins Arex Advisor (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr Edfjäll received her education in Biology and Biotechnology and was awarded a PhD degree in Biochemistry at the University of Basel in 1996.

Throughout her career Catarina has been building and leading European and Global Regulatory Affairs teams in the pharmaceutical sector. Over the years she has been responsible for the marketing authorization of more than 20 medicinal products and new indications, including for cancers and rare diseases, in over 50 countries. Most recently, Dr Edfjäll held the position of Vice President and Head of Global Regulatory Affairs at CSL Behring.

Linda Thunell, CEO of Arex Advisor: "We warmly welcome Catarina to the team. Her long-standing and extensive experience from senior global regulatory roles enables us to expand the boundaries of how we can help our partners achieve their ambitions Europe-wide."

About Arex Advisor:

We are committed, in heart and mind, to the development and commercialization of important new medicines. With our experience and dedication we are able to help our clients stay one step ahead in pharmaceutical project planning and development. This can ease the way towards successful commercialization in Europe and globally and, ultimately, improve the lives of patients.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220424005002/en/

Contacts:

Linda Thunell

contact@arexadvisor.com

arexadvisor.com