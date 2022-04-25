- (PLX AI) - Atlas Copco earnings tomorrow are likely to suffer from intensified cost inflation and supply-chain problems, analysts said.
- • Expect supply chain constraints to put a damper on Atlas Copco's full potential in increasing its production and execute on its order book, Danske says (hold, SEK 495)
- • High energy prices should benefit demand for some of Atlas Copco's products in the medium to long term, DNB says (hold, SEK 530)
- • Atlas likely saw continued strong demand supported by pre-ordering across several areas, but with shipments hampered by component shortages, Carnegie said (buy, SEK 600)
- • Watch for comments concerning trading activity in the latter part of Q1 and the outlook for Q2, Carnegie said
ATLAS COPCO AB A-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de