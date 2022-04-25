TIP Trailer Services, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital through its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund II, and a leading trailer leasing, rental, maintenance and repair provider across Europe and Canada, has signed an agreement with Ryder (NYSE: R), to acquire the trailer leasing and maintenance business of Ryder Ltd in the UK.1 TIP will integrate the Ryder assets and contracts into its existing business, increasing its fleet with approximately 3,550 additional trailers and expanding its workshops in the UK to eighteen. Many of the maintenance services employees are mobile technicians, who will enhance TIP's maintenance and repair capabilities.

"This is an example of how I Squared Capital builds its platform companies through strategic acquisitions of quality assets. Being a pan-European player, TIP is well positioned to capture the consolidation opportunities in a fragmented trailer leasing market and achieve operational synergies through economies of scale," commented Mohamed El Gazzar, Partner of I Squared Capital. "Since our acquisition, TIP has grown its fleet by more than 70 percent and added 31 workshops through organic and inorganic growth."

"This transaction is a great milestone for TIP on its growth path. It expands our footprint in the UK and Ireland, allowing us to improve service offerings and infrastructure in areas where we have gaps today," noted Enrico Del Prete, Fund Partner of I Squared Capital. "We continue to seek opportunities to grow the platform, including high-end specialized assets, while maintaining our established offerings and levels of service."

About I Squared Capital

I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure investment manager with over $34 billion in assets under management focusing on utilities, digital infrastructure, energy, transport and social infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Headquartered in Miami, the firm also has offices in Hong Kong, London, New Delhi, Singapore, and Taipei.

About TIP Trailer Services

Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, TIP is one of Europe and Canada's leading equipment service providers, specializing in trailer leasing, rental, maintenance and repair, as well as other value-added services and provides these to transportation and logistics customers across Europe and Canada. TIP services customers from more than 120 locations spread over 18 countries in Europe and Canada.

_______________________ 1 With the exception of trailers on lease to government agencies and on a specific logistics contract.

